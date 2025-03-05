Sri Lanka shares end lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by real estate and information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.84 % lower at 15,870.25.

Sri Lanka should avoid tax exemptions and focus on passing a national budget that is in line with parameters set by the International Monetary Fund to continue with a $2.9 billion program from the international lender, an IMF official said on Tuesday.

York Arcade Holdings Plc and UB Finance Company were the top losers on the index, down 13.1% and 12.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 77.3 million shares from 65.3 million shares in the previous session.