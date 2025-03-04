AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
US stocks fall, extending sell-off on tariffs

AFP Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 09:39pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened lower Tuesday as new US tariffs kicked in, spurring retaliatory moves by trading partners and investor unease about the effects on the economy.

New US tariffs on Canadian, Mexican and Chinese goods went into effect overnight. All three countries have either imposed their own retaliatory tariffs or said they will.

About 15 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 was down 1.1 percent at 5,785.57, below the level it traded on November 6, the day after Trump’s election win.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also dropped 1.1 percent to 42,712.06, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.2 percent to 18,125.23.

Wall St slips after February manufacturing data

“Due to the uncertainty surrounding the tariffs, the stock market has erased the gains from the ‘Trump bump’ following the presidential election, and the expected upward pressure on prices is giving investors pause,” said Gustavo Flores-Macias, a professor of public policy at Cornell University.

Among individual companies, Best Buy tumbled 13.1 percent despite reporting solid earnings as the electronics retailer signaled they expect price hikes due to tariffs.

