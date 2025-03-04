AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran court sentences ex-ministers to jail over corruption

AFP Published 04 Mar, 2025 07:31pm

TEHRAN: An Iranian court has sentenced two former ministers to prison over a multi-billion-dollar corruption case involving imported tea, the judiciary said Tuesday.

The case, known in Iran as the Debsh Tea Scandal, was opened in 2023 and implicated more than 60 people, involving a total of $3.7 billion, the Iran newspaper reported in May, citing the country’s chief justice.

Forty-two defendants were sentenced in the case, including former agriculture minister Javad Sadatinejad and former industry minister Reza Fatemi Amin, said Mizan Online, the judiciary’s news outlet.

Sadatinejad received a one-year sentence, while Fatemi Amin was handed two years for their roles in the scandal, Mizan reported.

The pair, who served under late president Ebrahim Raisi, were convicted of complicity in disrupting the country’s economic system, with the sentences deemed “final and binding”.

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

The court also sentenced Akbar Rahimi-Darabad, the chief executive of Debsh Tea company, to 66 years in prison for various crimes, including disrupting Iran’s economy, smuggling foreign currency and bribery.

Rahimi-Darabad was ordered to repay over $2.38 billion in smuggled funds and a fine of $1.5 billion.

Under Iranian law, jail sentences run concurrently, meaning Rahimi-Darabad would serve 25 years for the longest of his convictions.

In April 2023, lawmakers impeached Fatemi Amin over soaring car prices.

That same month, Sadatinejad was sacked from his position. In May 2024, he was sentenced to three years on another corruption case involving animal feed imports.

Iran corruption

Comments

200 characters

Iran court sentences ex-ministers to jail over corruption

Positive momentum returns to PSX, KSE-100 surges over 750 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Senate panel saved country Rs60bn by blocking Port Qasim land deal, says Vawda

Pakistan will be part of G20 by 2030, claims Ishaq Dar

Starlink’s registration in process with satellite regulatory body: PTA chairman

PM Shehbaz calls for unity, highlights economic gains in cabinet address

Pakistan, Afghanistan border clashes ease, thousands seek shelter

Military courts case: Punishment for crime unaffected by trial venue, remarks Justice Mandokhail

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,800 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders action plan to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade to $2bn

Read more stories