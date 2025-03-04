AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tumbles on weaker Dalian oils, Sino-US tariff war

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 04:13pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by weaker rival Dalian oils and concerns over China’s retaliation against fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 137 ringgit, or 3.06%, to close at 4,347 ringgit ($973.79) a metric ton, the lowest close in nearly a month.

Earlier in the day, China swiftly retaliated against fresh U.S. tariffs, hiking import levies covering $21 billion worth of American agricultural and food products and moving the world’s top two economies a step closer towards an all-out trade war.

“China imposed countermeasures against U.S. tariffs, targeting American agricultural exports, increasing uncertainty in the global vegetable oil markets which has spooked traders,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.9%, while the palm oil contract lost 3.08%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) dropped 0.55%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil lower

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in February to their lowest in nearly three years on production disruptions caused by floods, a Reuters survey showed.

Meanwhile, India’s palm oil imports rose 36% on-month in February after falling to their lowest since March 2011 in January, according to estimates from dealers.

Oil prices extended losses following reports that OPEC+ will proceed with a planned output increase in April and as U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China came into effect, as well as Beijing’s retaliatory tariffs.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm tumbles on weaker Dalian oils, Sino-US tariff war

Positive momentum returns to PSX, KSE-100 surges over 750 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Senate panel saved country Rs60bn by blocking Port Qasim land deal, says Vawda

Pakistan will be part of G20 by 2030, claims Ishaq Dar

PM Shehbaz orders action plan to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade to $2bn

Pakistan, Afghanistan border clashes ease, thousands seek shelter

Military courts case: Punishment for crime unaffected by trial venue, remarks Justice Mandokhail

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,800 in Pakistan

Pakistan weighs cryptocurrency regulations amid concerns

Babar, Riwzan dropped as Salman takes charge of Pakistan’s T20I squad for NZ tour

Read more stories