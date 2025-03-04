Champions Trophy: Australia opt to bat first against India in first semi-final

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The all-important match begins at 2pm Pakistan Time.

Team news

India

India have retained their playing XI.

Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Australia ready for India’s spin challenge: Smith

Australia

With Matthew Short ruled out, Australia have opted for Cooper Connolly. Australia have also sacrificed a pacer for leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, owing to the pitch condition.

Playing XI:

Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha