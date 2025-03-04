Champions Trophy: Australia opt to bat first against India in first semi-final
- Australia bring in Cooper Cannolly and Tanveer Sangha; India go unchanged
Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
The all-important match begins at 2pm Pakistan Time.
Team news
India
India have retained their playing XI.
Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
Australia
With Matthew Short ruled out, Australia have opted for Cooper Connolly. Australia have also sacrificed a pacer for leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, owing to the pitch condition.
Playing XI:
Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha
