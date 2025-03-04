Palm falls on weaker Dalian oils and concerns over US tariffs

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Tuesday, weighed down by weaker rival Dalian oils and concerns over upcoming US tariffs on key trading partners.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 105 ringgit, or 2.34%, to 4,379 ringgit ($980.74) a metric ton by the midday break.

“China, the world’s largest soybean importer, is preparing countermeasures against US tariffs, possibly targeting American agricultural exports, increasing uncertainty in the global vegoil markets, also spooked traders,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.15%, while the palm oil contract lost 2.8%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.23%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to fall in February to their lowest level in nearly three years due to production disruptions caused by the floods in the country, a Reuters survey showed.

Meanwhile, India’s palm oil imports rose 36% in February from the previous month to 374,000 tons after falling to their lowest level since March 2011 in January, according to estimates from dealers.

Oil prices continued to fall after US President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine and as markets braced for US tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to take effect.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.02% against the US dollar, making the commodity slightly more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may fall to 4,435 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave c, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.