China, HK stocks open lower day ahead of parliamentary meetings

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors awaited the upcoming annual parliamentary sessions to gauge Beijing’s policy path. China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.6% at open, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng slipped 1.4%. Market focus is shifting from the recent tech and AI themes to the National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting on Wednesday.

China stocks dip on tariff risks, parliamentary meetings eyed

Beijing was expected to maintain its economic growth target at roughly 5% and announce a budget deficit of 4% of GDP.