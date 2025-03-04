China, HK stocks open lower day ahead of parliamentary meetings

AIRLINK 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (0.99%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.55%)
HUBC 132.79 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
MLCF 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
OGDC 212.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.44%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
PIAHCLA 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.76%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (0.81%)
PRL 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
PTC 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.38%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.22%)
SYM 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.04%)
TRG 58.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,860 Increased By 95.6 (0.81%)
BR30 35,528 Increased By 283.7 (0.81%)
KSE100 112,649 Increased By 662.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 34,952 Increased By 276.1 (0.8%)
Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2025 10:44am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors awaited the upcoming annual parliamentary sessions to gauge Beijing’s policy path. China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.6% at open, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng slipped 1.4%. Market focus is shifting from the recent tech and AI themes to the National People’s Congress (NPC) meeting on Wednesday.

China stocks dip on tariff risks, parliamentary meetings eyed

Beijing was expected to maintain its economic growth target at roughly 5% and announce a budget deficit of 4% of GDP.

