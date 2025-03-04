AIRLINK 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.41%)
Markets Print 2025-03-04

Gold prices rebound

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: Gold prices rebounded steadily on Monday, as global market regained some momentum, traders said.

Up by Rs1,500 and Rs1,286, gold prices grew to Rs301,500 per tola and Rs258,487 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association. World market saw some gains by $12, driving gold bullion value to $2,869 per ounce with silver prices remaining over $31 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices rose by Rs30 and Rs26, reaching Rs3,270 per tola and Rs2,803 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

