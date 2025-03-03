AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
US stocks mostly gain ahead of looming tariff deadline

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2025 08:54pm

WASHINGTON: Wall Street stocks largely climbed in early trading Monday, as the United States faces down a tariff deadline with fresh levies set to kick in on Canada, Mexico and China.

Around 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 percent to 43,966.33, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 percent to 5,959.58.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent to 18,825.81.

“Tariffs have been weighing on investors’ mind in some shape or form since the election,” said Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Rising investor angst about economy to be tested by US jobs data

He added that the uncertainty of their imposition has loomed over markets: “That clearly is what weighed on markets the most in February, and it weighed on consumer sentiment.”

Among individual companies, Tesla shares gained around 0.7 percent in early trading while Palantir Technologies gained 2.6 percent.

Looking ahead, investors will be eyeing employment data for a sense of how the world’s biggest economy is faring.

