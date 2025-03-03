AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
BOP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
FCCL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
FFL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 131.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.44%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.19%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
OGDC 211.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.39%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
PAEL 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.98%)
POWER 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
PPL 170.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.4%)
PRL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.84%)
PTC 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
SEARL 84.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-3.77%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
SYM 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.73%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 58.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.56%)
WAVESAPP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -105 (-0.88%)
BR30 35,245 Decreased By -343.8 (-0.97%)
KSE100 111,987 Decreased By -1264.8 (-1.12%)
KSE30 34,676 Decreased By -518 (-1.47%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim, police say

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 07:49pm
Ambulance vehicles are parked near the scene after a car drove into a crowd, in Mannheim, Germany, March 3, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Ambulance vehicles are parked near the scene after a car drove into a crowd, in Mannheim, Germany, March 3, 2025. Photo: Reuters

MANNHEIM: One person was killed and several were injured when a car drove into a crowd of people in the western German city of Mannheim, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

The car’s driver has been detained, but it is unclear whether there are other suspects, the spokesperson added.

Police are appealing to the public to avoid the area.

The incident occurred as crowds gathered in cities across western Germany’s Rhineland for parades to mark the carnival season.

A black SUV drove at high speed into a group of people, travelling from the centrally located Paradeplatz square towards the city’s landmark water tower, local media reported.

Security has been a key concern in Germany following a string of violent attacks in recent weeks, including deadly car rammings in Magdeburg in December and in Munich last month, as well as a stabbing in Mannheim in May 2024.

Police are on high alert for this year’s carnival parades after social media accounts connected to the Islamic State militant group called for attacks on the events in Cologne and Nuremberg.

German city Mannheim

Comments

200 characters

One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim, police say

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 33% YoY to $2.3bn in February 2025

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 settles below 112,000

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

Pakistani, Afghan security forces clash at closed main border crossing

Suicide bomber kills one, injures four in Balochistan’s Kalat District

Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, British HC Marriot discuss bilateral ties, global peace efforts

UK, European leaders join forces to draft Ukraine peace plan to take to US

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

Read more stories