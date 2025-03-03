AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
Mar 03, 2025
Defence shares lift European stocks to near record highs

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 01:42pm

European shares hovered near record highs on Monday, propelled by defence stocks after the continent’s leaders agreed to boost defence spending and draw up a Ukraine peace plan to present to the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4% as of 0811 GMT, aiming to build on a run of ten straight weeks of gains.

The European aerospace and defence index surged more than 6% to a record high after the continent’s leaders agreed, over the weekend, that they must spend more on defence to show the US they can protect themselves.

Rheinmetall surged 17.4%, BAE Systems jumped 11.6% and Leonardo advanced 15.1%. Providing an additional boost was a Reuters report that said the parties in talks to form Germany’s new government were considering setting up a defence fund.

German blue-chip index jumped 0.9%, outperforming its peers.

The European Central Bank will be in the spotlight ahead of its policy meeting later this week.

While a rate cut is widely expected, the focus will be on the central bank’s comments amid widespread uncertainty after US plans for “reciprocal” tariffs on the European Union.

