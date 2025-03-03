AIRLINK 176.09 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-5.88%)
BOP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
FCCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.03%)
FFL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.72%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
OGDC 212.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.03%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.91%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,824 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 35,432 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.44%)
KSE100 112,406 Decreased By -845.4 (-0.75%)
KSE30 34,810 Decreased By -384.4 (-1.09%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore at more than 6-week low on mounting US tariff tensions

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 11:06am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures fell for a sixth straight session on Monday amid rising trade tensions between the US and top consumer China, although upbeat Chinese manufacturing data cushioned the fall.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) eased 0.75% to 796 yuan ($109.32) a metric ton as of 0254 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices hit 788 yuan, the lowest since January 16.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange shed 0.15% to $103.1 a ton.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that Mexico has proposed matching US tariffs on China after US President Donald Trump vowed another 10% tariffs on Chinese imports last week.

Trump also announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports from March 4, stirring a new wave of trade frictions against Chinese steel.

The US steel tariffs are also set to disrupt the Chinese transshipment of steel estimated at $7 billion, undercutting a vital source of sales for China’s struggling steel sector, Reuters reported last week.

Still, China’s factory activity grew at a faster pace in February, driven by stronger supply and demand and a rebound in export orders, a private-sector survey showed on Monday.

Iron ore slips on China steel export concerns

The positive trend in the survey aligned with the official PMI data released on Saturday, which showed February’s manufacturing activity expanding at the fastest pace in three months.

The reading should reassure officials that stimulus measures launched last year are helping the economy recover amid sluggish demand and a struggling property sector.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained ground, with coking coal and coke rising 1.46% and 1.31%, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose.

Rebar and stainless steel gained 0.3% each, hot-rolled coil advanced nearly 0.6% and wire rod climbed 0.54%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore at more than 6-week low on mounting US tariff tensions

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Read more stories