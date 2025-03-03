AIRLINK 176.37 Decreased By ▼ -10.72 (-5.73%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
FCCL 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.93%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.91%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
OGDC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.16%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.92%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,468 Decreased By -784.2 (-0.69%)
KSE30 34,831 Decreased By -363.4 (-1.03%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil drops on rival soyoil, low Ramadan demand

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 10:48am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday due to lower demand as the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan began and rival soyoil at Dalian market weighed on the market.

Palm oil logs first monthly gain in three months

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 61 ringgit, or 1.34%, to 4,493 ringgit ($1,007.17) per metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract shed 0.23%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.24%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.75%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as it competes for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Malaysian palm oil products exports in February are estimated to fall 8.5%-11%, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

  • Meanwhile, Indonesia has lowered its crude palm oil reference price to $954.50 per ton in March, a trade ministry official said on Friday, but export tax will remain at $124 a ton.

  • Palm oil may retest support at 4,473 ringgit per metric ton, as a wave c from 4,624 ringgit looks incomplete, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil drops on rival soyoil, low Ramadan demand

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories