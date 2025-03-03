Palm oil drops on rival soyoil, low Ramadan demand

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday due to lower demand as the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan began and rival soyoil at Dalian market weighed on the market.
The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 61 ringgit, or 1.34%, to 4,493 ringgit ($1,007.17) per metric ton in early trade.
Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract shed 0.23%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.24%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.75%.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as it competes for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Malaysian palm oil products exports in February are estimated to fall 8.5%-11%, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.
Meanwhile, Indonesia has lowered its crude palm oil reference price to $954.50 per ton in March, a trade ministry official said on Friday, but export tax will remain at $124 a ton.
Palm oil may retest support at 4,473 ringgit per metric ton, as a wave c from 4,624 ringgit looks incomplete, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
