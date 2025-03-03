Palm oil drops on rival soyoil, low Ramadan demand

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday due to lower demand as the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan began and rival soyoil at Dalian market weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 61 ringgit, or 1.34%, to 4,493 ringgit ($1,007.17) per metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals