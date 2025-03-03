AIRLINK 176.37 Decreased By ▼ -10.72 (-5.73%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
FCCL 39.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.93%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.91%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 53.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
OGDC 212.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.16%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
PIAHCLA 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-0.92%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.93%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
SYM 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
TRG 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,829 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -134.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,468 Decreased By -784.2 (-0.69%)
KSE30 34,831 Decreased By -363.4 (-1.03%)
Mar 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty 50 seen inching higher on growth data relief

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 08:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark index NSE Nifty 50 is set to open marginally higher on Monday, after posting its longest monthly losing run since 1996 in February, as an uptick in domestic growth eased some investor worries.

Data on Friday showed India’s economy expanded by 6.2% in the October-December quarter, picking up on increased government and consumer spending.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,353 as of 07:56 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open above Friday’s close of 22,124.7.

Worries over domestic growth and U.S. tariffs pushed the Nifty and BSE Sensex down 16% and 15% from record highs hit in September, while the broader small- and mid-caps have fallen more than 20% from their all-time highs, confirming a bear market.

Domestic equities have been seeing sustained foreign outflows amid the concerns, coming off their rich valuations.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold 116.39 billion ($1.33 billion) worth of Indian shares on Friday, the highest single-day selling in three months, as per provisional data.

While the growth data is a positive for sentiment, much of the optimism is offset by global trade uncertainty, analysts said.

Indian shares seen opening marginally higher

“There would have been a reason to celebrate if were not for the global impact led by Trump’s tariff policies,” said Bernstein, adding while it offers “a matter of relief, there is no single factor becoming too dominant to direct markets.”

Both Nifty and BSE Sensex fell 1.9% on Friday, slipping to nine-month lows.

Asian markets dithered on Monday, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan flat, as the threat of imminent tariffs lurked in the background.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s Nifty 50 seen inching higher on growth data relief

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 900 points

Electricity tariffs rebasing plan shelved

PRAL, IT Wing accused of facilitating fake invoices

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

KP cabinet approves establishment of 12 permanent IJCPs

Oil recovers as upbeat Chinese manufacturing data increases some optimism

Centre urged to approve TORs: KP seeking to hold talks with Afghan govt

July-December: 26pc increase in WHT collection YoY

Small renewable energy projects in IGCEP: HEPA seeks PM’s support for inclusion

Govt’s economic team blamed for hike in inflation

Read more stories