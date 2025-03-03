AIRLINK 177.40 Decreased By ▼ -9.69 (-5.18%)
BOP 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.66%)
FFL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
HUBC 132.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.02%)
HUMNL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.58%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.45%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 42.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
POWER 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.06%)
PPL 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.87%)
PRL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.85%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
SEARL 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.2%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.61%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
TRG 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.05%)
BR100 11,816 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.45%)
BR30 35,403 Decreased By -185.8 (-0.52%)
KSE100 112,562 Decreased By -689.7 (-0.61%)
KSE30 34,865 Decreased By -328.9 (-0.93%)
Markets Print 2025-03-03

FTSE 100 ends February with record close

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

LONDON: The UK’s benchmark FTSE 100 share index posted its highest close on record on Friday, buoyed by positive corporate earnings including from British Airways parent IAG, while a slump in Morgan Advanced Materials after a bleak outlook weighed on the mid-cap index.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, also helped by a weaker pound, to end February 1.5% higher after a 6% rise in January.

British engineering firm IMI rose 6.2%, the biggest gainer on the index, after hiking its dividend 10% and announcing a new share buyback plan.

IAG shares rose 4% to their highest in five years, after annual operating profit surged an estimate-beating 27% and the company announced a share buyback.

Weir Group was up 6.3% on a near 10% rise in adjusted annual profit. The engineering firm is set to buy Micromine, a software provider to the mining industry, for 657 million pounds.

The FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.4% with shares of semiconductor parts supplier Morgan Advanced Materials tumbling 16.2% after the company forecast a drop in organic revenue this year.

A gauge of homebuilders gained 2.1% after data showed British house prices rose by a stronger-than-expected 0.4% in February from the previous month.

Britain’s biggest property portal Rightmove gained 4.3% after forecasting bigger revenue growth in 2025.

Other European stock markets came under pressure this week after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10% on Chinese goods.

