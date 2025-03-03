AIRLINK 176.95 Decreased By ▼ -10.14 (-5.42%)
Markets Print 2025-03-03

HESCO’s recovery drive: HCSTSI emphasises respect, fairness

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2025 06:28am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has appeal to the Federal Minister for Energy and the Chief Executive of HESCO, urging that the ongoing recovery drive be conducted with dignity, fairness and respect, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

He strongly condemned the recent incidents of public humiliation, unjust FIRs and unwarranted arrests of citizens under the guise of recovery operations, calling such actions unacceptable and deeply concerning. These practices not only violate fundamental human rights but also create unnecessary social unrest.

President Saleem Memon emphasized that while HESCO has the legal right to recover outstanding dues, this right must not be exercised through coercion, mistreatment, or public humiliation. Ramadan is a month of patience, devotion, and goodwill; therefore, subjecting citizens to fear, intimidation, and undue pressure is inhumane and unethical.

He made a strong appeal to the Federal Minister for Energy, the Chief Executive of HESCO, and all MNAs and MPAs of Hyderabad to ensure that the recovery drive during Ramadan is carried out with leniency, transparency, and fairness. He demanded an immediate halt to raids on business centers and public places, the arbitrary arrest of consumers, and the lodging of baseless FIRs. He also suggested that a structured and feasible instalment plan be introduced to facilitate consumers in clearing their dues without undue hardship. Moreover, recovery teams should be strictly instructed to deal with consumers with utmost respect and refrain from any kind of harsh behaviour.

President Saleem Memon further stated that HCSTSI has always played a proactive role in safeguarding the rights of traders and the business community. The chamber remains committed to working with government authorities and relevant institutions to address issues affecting traders and ensure an amicable resolution of their concerns.

Additionally, he stressed that all business centers and commercial hubs must be provided with an uninterrupted power supply during business hours throughout Ramadan to prevent economic disruptions. He further proposed that the entire month of Ramadan be officially declared a load-shedding-free month, as this would be a significant and people-friendly initiative benefiting not only the business community but also the general public.

He expressed hope that the government and HESCO authorities would take this appeal seriously and implement the necessary measures to ensure that traders and citizens do not face any unnecessary hardships during the sacred month of Ramadan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

