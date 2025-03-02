AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
World

Key Ukraine summit hosted by UK PM starts in London

AFP Published March 2, 2025

LONDON: A key summit on the conflict in Ukraine attended by more than a dozen European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began in London on Sunday.

Summit host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, sitting next to Zelensky and in front of the flags of Ukraine and European nations, said it was “a once in a generation moment for the security of Europe and we all need to step up”.

“I hope you know that we are all with you and the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Everyone around this table,” he told the Ukraine leader.

“We need to agree what steps come out of this meeting to deliver peace through strength for the benefit of all.”

France’s Macron urges calm after Trump and Zelenskiy clash

Zelensky was embraced by some of the 18 other top leaders, including Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO chief Mark Rutte.

It was a stark contrast to Zelensky’s heated Friday meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, when in extraordinary scenes he was berated by the American leader and accused of not being “ready” for peace with Russia.

