AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-02

Japanese rubber falls on Sino-US trade woes

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures slipped on Friday to end the month in the red, as mounting trade tensions between the US and top consumer China outweighed off-season supply concerns.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) August rubber contract ended daytime trade 0.4 yen higher, or 0.11%, at 360.4 yen ($2.40) per kg. The contract has lost 8.62% this month. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 140 yuan, or 0.8%, to 17,710 yuan ($2,430.32) per metric ton.

The most active April butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE added 260 yuan, or 1.88%, to 14,100 yuan ($1,934.93) per metric ton. US President Donald Trump on Thursday said his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will take effect on March 4 along with an extra 10% duty on Chinese goods. With trade talks not materialising yet, there are signs Trump is preparing for a wider economic decoupling from China, dashing hopes that a deal might be reached in the near-term.

Trump had imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports earlier this month. The cumulative tariff now stands at 20%. Meanwhile, China’s most recent major push to boost household consumption - its trade-in scheme - comes with trade-offs, which reduce expenses on unsubsidised goods and services and cut into future spending. The shortcomings are pressuring authorities to unveil consumer-focused policies with a longer-term impact when China’s rubber-stamp parliament begins its annual meeting on March 5.

The yen was set to end the month more than 3.5% higher, its best since last July. A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Thailand have entered a period of low harvesting and the overall supply of rubber has shrunk, Chinese consultancy Guohai Liangshi Futures said. Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May.

rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber falls on Sino-US trade woes

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC over negligence

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

Read more stories