AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-02

Chicago grains fall as tariff anxiety grows

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

CHICAGO: Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures dipped on Friday as market players continued to worry about the impact of tariffs on US agricultural trade.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) settled down 11-1/2 cents at $4.69-1/2 a bushel, after hitting its lowest point since Jan. 10. CBOT soybeans ended down 11-1/2 cents at $10.25-3/4 per bushel, having reached their lowest trough since Feb. 13.

Wheat was down 6-3/4 cents at $5.55-3/4 a bushel, earlier reaching its lowest point since Feb. 3. Concerns about possible retaliation against US agricultural exports are growing as the Trump administration says new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and additional tariffs on goods from China are set to begin on March 4, said Jim McCormick, co-founder of AgMarket.net. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the tariffs, already delayed by 30 days for Mexico and Canada, could be delayed again until April 2, but changed tack again in a social media post Thursday, saying the tariffs would go ahead in March.

When tariffs are implemented, McCormick said, “Historically, agriculture kind of gets punched in the face.” China is a major importer of soybeans and Mexico of corn. Meanwhile, traders are positioning for the end of the month, and commodity funds with large net long positions are doing some liquidating, said McCormick. Wheat futures also ticked down, but derived some support from dry weather in the US Plains as the crop exits dormancy, he said.

Maxar forecast drier weather in the central Plains and eastern Midwest in the next 16-30 days, lowering moisture for winter wheat in those areas.

Wheat Grains

Comments

200 characters

Chicago grains fall as tariff anxiety grows

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC over negligence

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

Read more stories