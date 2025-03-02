Gold set to record worst week in three months

NEW YORK: Gold prices fell over 1% on Friday as the dollar held close to two-week highs after US inflation data came in line with expectations, suggesting the Federal Reserve may adopt a cautious stance on additional rate cuts.

Spot gold was 1% down at $2,846.96 an ounce by 12:21 p.m. ET (1721 GMT). Bullion has so far lost 3% for the week, its steepest weekly fall since November.

US gold futures were 1.3% down at $2,858.90. The dollar index was set for a weekly gain, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers. “I think the main element impacting the gold and silver markets is the profit-taking in week-long liquidation (and) the strong US dollar index,” said Jim Wyckoff, a senior market analyst at Kitco Metals. Wall Street’s main indexes had a subdued start as investors remain cautious over potential price pressures from President Trump’s policies.

“Stock market losses have stoked deleveraging pressure in gold perpetuating the sell-off from Monday’s record high,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3% in January, in line with expectations, after advancing by an unrevised 0.3% in December.

“The pricing for Fed expectations overall didn’t really materially move. Ultimately it wasn’t all that much of a driver for gold prices,” Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, said in reference to the data. Traders of futures contracts that settle to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate maintained bets on Friday that the US central bank will resume cuts to short-term borrowing rates in June.