AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-02

EU wheat steadies with exports in focus

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2025 02:44am

PARIS: Euronext wheat edged up on Friday after a sharp fall this week, with improved export prospects helping underpin prices.

May wheat, the most active contract on Euronext, settled 0.5% higher at 229.00 euros ($238.07) a metric ton, recovering from Thursday’s near three-month low of 227.50 euros. Over the week, the contract was down 2.5%.

Chicago wheat, which has pressured Euronext this week, eased again on Friday. The US market has been curbed by a government forecast of increased wheat planting as well as concerns over the consequences of proposed US tariffs.

Talk of renewed demand from Morocco for Western European wheat, including French supplies, has lent some support to Euronext this week against a backdrop of rising Russian prices.

“It appears French wheat has been sold for March to Morocco,” a futures dealer said. “Russian prices aren’t easing so we could see more exports in the coming months.”

However, traders cautioned there was still competition from non-Russian Black Sea origins like Romanian and Bulgarian wheat. Tunisia was believed to have purchased about 25,000 metric tons of optional-origin soft wheat in a tender on Friday, with Black Sea origins seen as best placed.

In France, the condition of soft wheat declined slightly last week to remain near the rain-hit score a year ago, while spring barley sowing advanced quickly during a drier spell, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

Wheat Chicago wheat EU wheat

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat steadies with exports in focus

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

SECP clears way for unlisted Modarabas

Citizens’ data: PRAL gets 8 senior IR officials as domain officers

Punjab govt introduces Rs30bn Ramazan package

PM launches Rs20bn Ramazan package

Faceless customs system: Rs84bn collected in duties during Feb

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC over negligence

CNSA 1997: LHC passes order on cross-border search, arrest

Traders suffer losses as Torkham border remains closed

Read more stories