KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.410 billion and the number of lots traded was 45,317.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.631 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 9.278 billion), COTS (PKR 7.960 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.997 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.387 billion),DJ (PKR 1.000 billion), Silver (PKR 938.927 million), SP 500 (PKR 890.119 million),Natural Gas (PKR 544.870 million), Copper (PKR 421.303 million), Palladium (PKR 180.131 million), Brent (PKR 104.147 million), Japan Equity (PKR 53.264 million) and Aluminium (PKR 21.998 million). In Agricultural commodities, 21 lots amounting to PKR 103.300 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025