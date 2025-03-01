AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to meet UK PM Starmer on Saturday

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2025 05:55pm

LONDON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, Starmer’s office said, ahead of a wider summit of European leaders in London on Sunday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister and President Zelenskiy will be meeting in Downing Street this afternoon,” a spokesperson for Starmer’s office said.

The meeting follows an extraordinary public spat between Zelenskiy and Donald Trump at the White House over the war with Russia, with the U.S. president threatening to withdraw support for Ukraine.

Trump and Zelensky clash in Oval Office shouting match

Zelenskiy had seen the meeting in the Oval Office as an opportunity to convince the United States not to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Starmer spoke to both Trump and Zelenskiy on Friday and expressed his “unwavering support” for Ukraine, echoing similar statements of backing for Zelenskiy from other European leaders.

