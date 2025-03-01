AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Russia’s central bank to understand lending trends in April, governor’s advisor says

Reuters Published 01 Mar, 2025 03:07pm

MOSCOW: Kirill Tremasov, advisor to the governor of Russia’s central bank, said on Saturday that the bank will have a full understanding of lending trends by the April meeting on the key rate, but for now it is too early to talk about it.

Russia’s credit slowdown in early 2025 has been offset by a “strong fiscal impulse”, Tremasov said.

“Lending, both consumer and corporate, came to a halt during the winter months, but money supply dynamics have not yet responded to this,” Tremasov said.

Russia could concede $300 billion in frozen assets as part of Ukraine war settlement, sources say

“Why? Because new money also comes into the economy through an additional channel, which is the budget deficit.”

Tremasov said that until April, data on the lending situation will continue to be “muddled by seasonality and other factors”.

Russia’s central bank

