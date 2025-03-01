Gold prices down

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to fall on Friday, as global market downtrend persisted, traders said.

Prices of gold declined by Rs2,500 to Rs300,500 per tola and Rs2,143 to Rs257,639 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

World market lost further momentum, trading gold bullion for $2,863 per ounce, down by $24 while silver was selling at just over $31 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also followed the downtrend, reducing by Rs64 and Rs55 to Rs3,250 per tola and Rs2,786 per 10 grams, respectively, the association said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025