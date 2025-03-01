AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Markets Print 2025-03-01

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Mar, 2025 06:28am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 28, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        27-Feb-25      26-Feb-25      25-Feb-25      24-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10478       0.104885       0.104798       0.105091
Euro                             0.797847       0.798194       0.799043       0.797039
Japanese yen                     0.005105       0.005112       0.005068
U.K. pound                       0.965077       0.962597       0.963198       0.962639
U.S. dollar                      0.761522       0.761127       0.761211       0.761551
Algerian dinar                   0.005658                      0.005651       0.005661
Australian dollar                0.478845       0.481641       0.483445       0.485946
Botswana pula                    0.055134       0.055182       0.055264       0.055365
Brazilian real                   0.130796       0.131795       0.131759       0.133017
Brunei dollar                    0.567707       0.568939       0.568705       0.571821
Canadian dollar                                                  0.5328       0.535361
Chilean peso                     0.000809       0.000809       0.000804       0.000808
Czech koruna                     0.031931       0.032002        0.03204       0.031819
Danish krone                     0.106973        0.10702       0.107118       0.106838
Indian rupee                     0.008732                      0.008749       0.008785
Israeli New Shekel               0.214332       0.212843       0.212688       0.213559
Korean won                       0.000532       0.000532       0.000533       0.000531
Kuwaiti dinar                                                                  2.46936
Malaysian ringgit                0.171283       0.172103       0.172473       0.173139
Mauritian rupee                                                 0.01632       0.016377
Mexican peso                     0.037198        0.03726        0.03719       0.037214
New Zealand dollar               0.433611       0.435783       0.435831        0.43812
Norwegian krone                  0.068183       0.068283       0.068506       0.068501
Omani rial                        1.98055        1.97952        1.97974        1.98063
Peruvian sol                                                   0.206963       0.206943
Philippine peso                  0.013157       0.013144       0.013155        0.01315
Polish zloty                     0.192991       0.193013       0.192858       0.191662
Qatari riyal                     0.209209       0.209101       0.209124       0.209217
Russian ruble                    0.008684       0.008858       0.008787       0.008634
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.203073                       0.20299        0.20308
Singapore dollar                 0.567707       0.568939       0.568705       0.571821
South African rand               0.041217       0.041381       0.041353        0.04136
Swedish krona                    0.071498       0.071632       0.071692       0.071464
Swiss franc                      0.847501       0.849567        0.85023       0.846638
Thai baht                        0.022486       0.022515       0.022646       0.022757
Trinidadian dollar               0.112828                      0.112739       0.112704
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207358        0.20725       0.207273       0.207366
Uruguayan peso                   0.017962                      0.017866       0.017839
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

