WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 28, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-Feb-25 26-Feb-25 25-Feb-25 24-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10478 0.104885 0.104798 0.105091 Euro 0.797847 0.798194 0.799043 0.797039 Japanese yen 0.005105 0.005112 0.005068 U.K. pound 0.965077 0.962597 0.963198 0.962639 U.S. dollar 0.761522 0.761127 0.761211 0.761551 Algerian dinar 0.005658 0.005651 0.005661 Australian dollar 0.478845 0.481641 0.483445 0.485946 Botswana pula 0.055134 0.055182 0.055264 0.055365 Brazilian real 0.130796 0.131795 0.131759 0.133017 Brunei dollar 0.567707 0.568939 0.568705 0.571821 Canadian dollar 0.5328 0.535361 Chilean peso 0.000809 0.000809 0.000804 0.000808 Czech koruna 0.031931 0.032002 0.03204 0.031819 Danish krone 0.106973 0.10702 0.107118 0.106838 Indian rupee 0.008732 0.008749 0.008785 Israeli New Shekel 0.214332 0.212843 0.212688 0.213559 Korean won 0.000532 0.000532 0.000533 0.000531 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46936 Malaysian ringgit 0.171283 0.172103 0.172473 0.173139 Mauritian rupee 0.01632 0.016377 Mexican peso 0.037198 0.03726 0.03719 0.037214 New Zealand dollar 0.433611 0.435783 0.435831 0.43812 Norwegian krone 0.068183 0.068283 0.068506 0.068501 Omani rial 1.98055 1.97952 1.97974 1.98063 Peruvian sol 0.206963 0.206943 Philippine peso 0.013157 0.013144 0.013155 0.01315 Polish zloty 0.192991 0.193013 0.192858 0.191662 Qatari riyal 0.209209 0.209101 0.209124 0.209217 Russian ruble 0.008684 0.008858 0.008787 0.008634 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.203073 0.20299 0.20308 Singapore dollar 0.567707 0.568939 0.568705 0.571821 South African rand 0.041217 0.041381 0.041353 0.04136 Swedish krona 0.071498 0.071632 0.071692 0.071464 Swiss franc 0.847501 0.849567 0.85023 0.846638 Thai baht 0.022486 0.022515 0.022646 0.022757 Trinidadian dollar 0.112828 0.112739 0.112704 U.A.E. dirham 0.207358 0.20725 0.207273 0.207366 Uruguayan peso 0.017962 0.017866 0.017839 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

