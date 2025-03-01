Dollar's rate in interbank market

KARACHI: Interbank closing rates for dollar on Friday (February 28, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.67
Open Offer Rs 279.87
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 28
|
279.70
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 28
|
279.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 28
|
150.63
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 28
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 28
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 28
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 28
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 28
|
5,954.50
|
India Sensex / Feb 28
|
73,198.10
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 28
|
37,155.50
|
Nasdaq / Feb 28
|
18,847.28
|
Hang Seng / Feb 28
|
22,941.32
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 28
|
8,809.74
|
Dow Jones / Feb 28
|
43,840.91
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 28
|
22,551.43
|
France CAC40 / Feb 28
|
8,111.63
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 28
|
69.76
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 28
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 28
|
257,639
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 28
|
2,857.83
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 28
|
65.25
|
Petrol/Litre / Mar 1
|
255.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Mar 1
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Feb 28
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
9.60
▲ 1 (11.63%)
|
Merit Packaging / Feb 28
Merit Packaging Limited(MERIT)
|
10.59
▲ 1 (10.43%)
|
Internationl Packaging Films / Feb 28
Internationl Packaging Films Limited(IPAK)
|
22.28
▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Feb 28
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
424.64
▲ 38.6 (10%)
|
S.S.Oil / Feb 28
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
88.33
▲ 8.03 (10%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Feb 28
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
49.60
▲ 4.51 (10%)
|
Khyber Tobacco / Feb 28
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited(KHTC)
|
302.01
▲ 27.46 (10%)
|
Fateh Sports / Feb 28
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
85.72
▲ 7.79 (10%)
|
AGP Limited / Feb 28
AGP Limited(AGP)
|
189.72
▲ 17.25 (10%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Feb 28
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
14.11
▲ 1.28 (9.98%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Feb 28
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
7.40
▼ -0.97 (-11.59%)
|
Kohinoor Energy / Feb 28
Kohinoor Energy Limited(KOHE)
|
22.59
▼ -2.51 (-10%)
|
Dadex Eternit / Feb 28
Dadex Eternit Limited(DADX)
|
73.05
▼ -8.12 (-10%)
|
EMCO Industries / Feb 28
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
25.66
▼ -2.85 (-10%)
|
Pak Datacom / Feb 28
Pak Datacom Limited(PAKD)
|
94.84
▼ -10.53 (-9.99%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 28
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
29.56
▼ -3.28 (-9.99%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Feb 28
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
11.58
▼ -1.27 (-9.88%)
|
Data Agro / Feb 28
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
88
▼ -9.64 (-9.87%)
|
S.G.Power / Feb 28
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
9.12
▼ -0.98 (-9.7%)
|
Dewan Textile / Feb 28
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
7.70
▼ -0.76 (-8.98%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 28
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
71,837,021
▼ -0.21
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 28
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
51,942,475
▲ 0.64
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 28
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
42,417,350
▼ -0.04
|
National Bank / Feb 28
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
27,430,703
▲ 3.96
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / Feb 28
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
21,659,838
▼ -0.15
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 28
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
17,624,004
▼ -3.28
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 28
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
16,353,261
▲ 2.21
|
Sui North Gas / Feb 28
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
15,824,842
▲ 1.11
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 28
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
14,522,331
▼ -0.7
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 28
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
13,562,631
▼ -0.09
