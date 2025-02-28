China, HK stocks fall on fresh Trump tariffs, profit booking

AIRLINK 189.47 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.59%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.17%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.75%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
MLCF 51.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
OGDC 211.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
PACE 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.69%)
POWER 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
PPL 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PTC 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 93.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
SYM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.73%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
WAVESAPP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 13.1 (0.11%)
BR30 35,786 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 113,972 Increased By 187.7 (0.16%)
KSE30 35,430 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
SHANGHAI: Hong Kong equities fell on Friday, and were set to snap a six-week winning streak, as US President Donald Trump announced fresh tariffs on Chinese imports and investors booked profit on tech stocks.

China stocks end mixed as factory slump persists

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng slipped 2.3%. Chinese shares also fell, with the blue-chip CSI300 Index dropping 0.8% by the lunch break and the Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.9%.

  • Trump on Thursday announced a 10% duty on Chinese imports on top of the 10% tariff that he levied on February 4, taking the cumulative tariff to 20%.

  • “Trump’s cabinet, especially the members in charge of foreign and trade policies, has exhibited a staunchly hawkish stance towards China,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura.

  • “Nothing is said more clearly than Secretary of State Marco Rubio’ remark: ‘China is the most potent and dangerous near-peer adversary this nation has ever faced’.”

  • Lu expected tensions between the two mega economies to worsen significantly, especially as China continues to make large strides in high tech, including in AI and robotics.

  • The Hang Seng Index was set to decline 1.3% for the week, after six weeks of gains, as investors took profit on the tech rally.

  • “The market could use Xiaomi’s product launch event and Tencent’s new AI launch as catalysts for further profit taking in HSTECH names on Friday,” UBS analysts said.

  • Tech majors traded in Hong Kong slid nearly 4% on the day, after surging nearly 30% this year. ** AI shares traded onshore shed 3.5%.

China stocks China’s yuan Hong Kong equities

