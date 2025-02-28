Wheat and corn steady after US planting forecasts worsen sell-off

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat and corn futures steadied on Friday after tumbling in the previous session due to expectations of increased US plantings, a ramping up of US tariffs and a stronger dollar.

Having hit multi-month highs just last week, wheat was heading for its biggest weekly decline since July last year and corn for its biggest weekly fall since July 2023.

Wheat extends fall, corn steady before U.S. planting data

Soybeans rose but were set to end the week slightly lower as a huge harvest in Brazil added supply to the market.

Fundamentals