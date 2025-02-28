AIRLINK 189.47 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.59%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.17%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.75%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
MLCF 51.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
OGDC 211.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
PACE 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.69%)
POWER 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
PPL 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PTC 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 93.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
SYM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.73%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
WAVESAPP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 13.1 (0.11%)
BR30 35,786 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 113,961 Increased By 176.6 (0.16%)
KSE30 35,430 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls 2% as chip shares track Nvidia declines

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 09:35am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 2% in early trade on Friday, as chip-related stocks tracked chipmaker Nvidia’s sharp declines overnight, with Advantest tanking more than 9%.

The Nikkei fell to 37,501.24 as of 0017 GMT, while the broader Topix was down 1.2% at 2,703.57.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply lower overnight, weighed down by an 8.5% slump in chipmaker Nvidia after its quarterly report failed to rekindle Wall Street’s AI rally, while investors focused on data pointing to a cooling US economy.

Japan’s Nikkei closes at three-month low as tech shares drag

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, a supplier to Nvidia, tanked 9.5%, while chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron slipped 3.8%.

Fujikura, which makes cables for data centres, slipped 7.56%. Its peer Furukawa Electric lost 5.6%.

Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei falls 2% as chip shares track Nvidia declines

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump to sign minerals deal at White House

Oil heads for first monthly drop since November as economic uncertainty weighs

Mari Minerals joins Chagai exploration venture

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Read more stories