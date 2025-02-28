AIRLINK 189.47 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.59%)
Markets

Indian rupee to struggle after US tariff worries resurface, spark dollar rally

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 09:34am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is poised to open lower on Friday, after the dollar index surged on back of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff comments.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 87.30-87.32 to the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 87.20.

Trump on Thursday said that his proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods will go into effect March 4, a day after he said that the levies could take effect on April 2.

Further, China will be charged an additional 10% tariff on that day, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

With Trump tariff worries resurfacing, it is “to be expected” that there “will be a further” bias to buy the dollar/rupee pair, a currency trader at a bank said.

“The key level right now would be 87.40 after what happened yesterday.”

The rupee had dropped to near 87.40 on Thursday before the Reserve Bank of India intervened to arrest the decline.

The intervention was “quite purposeful”, the currency trader said. US equities plunged on Thursday, and the dollar index had its best day in more than two months.

“Tariffs are back in the crosshairs, and a market that had reduced its sensitivity to recent tariff headlines has had to reconsider that reaction function,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based broker Pepperstone.

Indian rupee to see slight relief following selloff; drop in US yields help

The important question for the FX market are just a negotiating tactic or whether they will actually be implemented, according to analysts.

Trump had previously provided a last-minute reprieve from tariffs to Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the RBI’s $10 billion dollar-rupee swap, due to be conducted on Friday, is expected to witness robust demand.

