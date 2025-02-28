Forex reserves up $21m

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $21 million over the past week.

According to the weekly foreign exchange report, SBP’s reserves rose to $11.222 billion as of February 21, 2025, up from $11.201 billion on February 14, 2024. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks declined by $43 million, falling to $4.703 billion from $4.746 billion.

As a result, the country’s total liquid foreign reserves decreased by $22 million, standing at $15.926 billion at the end of last week.

