Japanese rubber futures dip on firmer yen

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures declined for a fourth straight session on Thursday, pressured by a firmer yen, although strengthening oil prices cushioned the fall.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) August rubber contract lost 1 yen, or 0.28%, to close at 360 yen ($2.41) per kg.

The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gained 65 yuan, or 0.37%, to 17,685 yuan ($2,433.47) per metric ton. The dollar was last up to 149.34 against the yen, but not far off its weakest level against the Japanese currency since early December 2024.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Meanwhile, the most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 135 yuan, or 0.99%, to 13,840 yuan ($1,904.39) per metric ton.

Oil prices climbed for the first time in three days on Thursday, with supply worries resurfacing after US President Donald Trump announced a reversal of a license given to Chevron to operate in Venezuela. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Global trade uncertainty is weighing on rubber, though supply-side concerns are limiting the decline, Chinese consultancy Hexun Futures said.

Trump has floated the idea of 25% tariffs on European cars and other imports and targeted early April to impose reciprocal tariffs matching import duty rates of other countries.

Natural rubber-producing areas have entered a low production season, tightening supply, Chinese financial data provider Tonghuashun Information said.

“Some producers have noted an increase in raw material prices and recent strong prices have made them feel more reluctant to match the lower futures prices trend,” said Farah Miller, founder of independent rubber-focused data firm Helixtap Technologies.