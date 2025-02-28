Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 151,589 tonnes of cargo comprising 74,454 tonnes of import cargo and 77,135 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 74,454 comprised of 66,516 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,674 tonnes of Chickpeas & 6,264 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,135 comprised of 42,243 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 442 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 34,450 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Hmm Oakland, Addison and MSC Margrit Berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 08 ships namely Wan Hai 626, Hmm Ocean, MSC Cairo IV, Seaspan Oceania, Sc Petrel, Uafl Liberty, MM Madrid and Xin Pu Dong sailed at the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Marathopolis’ left the port on Thursday morning, while five more ships, MSC Cairo-IV, CS Satira, Kaisa-1, Mariam and SSI Victory expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 115,057 tonnes, comprising 86,811 tonnes imports cargo and 28,246 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,844 Containers (1,779 TEUs Imports &1,065 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Emma Grace, Methane Alison Victoria & another four more ships, Ginga Hawk, Tirua, One Reliability and Wan Hai-501 carrying Soya Bean oil, LNG, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EETL, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Thursday 27th February, 2025.

