AIRLINK 184.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
BOP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
FCCL 40.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.69%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
OGDC 212.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.33%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
PIAHCLA 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.29%)
PRL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
SEARL 94.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SSGC 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
SYM 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.27%)
TELE 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 61.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.69%)
WAVESAPP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.4%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 11,943 Increased By 22.8 (0.19%)
BR30 35,891 Increased By 82.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 114,146 Increased By 361.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 35,473 Increased By 86.2 (0.24%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-28

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 08:31am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 151,589 tonnes of cargo comprising 74,454 tonnes of import cargo and 77,135 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 74,454 comprised of 66,516 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,674 tonnes of Chickpeas & 6,264 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 77,135 comprised of 42,243 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 442 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 34,450 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Hmm Oakland, Addison and MSC Margrit Berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 08 ships namely Wan Hai 626, Hmm Ocean, MSC Cairo IV, Seaspan Oceania, Sc Petrel, Uafl Liberty, MM Madrid and Xin Pu Dong sailed at the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Marathopolis’ left the port on Thursday morning, while five more ships, MSC Cairo-IV, CS Satira, Kaisa-1, Mariam and SSI Victory expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 115,057 tonnes, comprising 86,811 tonnes imports cargo and 28,246 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,844 Containers (1,779 TEUs Imports &1,065 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Emma Grace, Methane Alison Victoria & another four more ships, Ginga Hawk, Tirua, One Reliability and Wan Hai-501 carrying Soya Bean oil, LNG, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, EETL, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Thursday 27th February, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Port Qasim Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories