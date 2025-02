KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 52.196 billion and the number of lots traded was 52,045.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 27.981 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 9.914 billion), COTS (PKR 5.860 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.226 billion),Silver (PKR 1.742 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.424 billion),SP 500 (PKR 1.014 billion),DJ (PKR 683.130million), Copper (PKR 658.660million),Natural Gas (PKR 413.628 million),Palladium (PKR 209.689 million),Brent (PKR 28.233 million), Aluminium (PKR 24.911 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 10.571 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots amounting to PKR 11.035 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025