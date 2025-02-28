AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Markets Print 2025-02-28

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 27, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        26-Feb-25      25-Feb-25      24-Feb-25      21-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104885       0.104798       0.105091       0.105099
Euro                             0.798194       0.799043       0.797039       0.797147
Japanese yen                    0.0051124      0.0050683                     0.0050843
U.K. pound                       0.962597       0.963198       0.962639        0.96328
U.S. dollar                      0.761127       0.761211       0.761551       0.761727
Algerian dinar                  0.0056506      0.0056606      0.0056629
Australian dollar                0.481641       0.483445       0.485946       0.487277
Botswana pula                   0.0551817      0.0552639      0.0553648      0.0553014
Brazilian real                   0.131795       0.131759       0.133017       0.133587
Brunei dollar                    0.568939       0.568705       0.571821       0.570924
Canadian dollar                    0.5328       0.535361       0.536163
Chilean peso                    0.0008089      0.0008038       0.000808      0.0008064
Czech koruna                    0.0320016      0.0320402      0.0318188      0.0317757
Danish krone                      0.10702       0.107118       0.106838       0.106873
Indian rupee                    0.0087493      0.0087846      0.0087912
Israeli New Shekel               0.212843       0.212688       0.213559       0.213548
Korean won                       0.000532      0.0005326       0.000531      0.0005292
Kuwaiti dinar                                    2.46936
Malaysian ringgit                0.172103       0.172473       0.173139       0.172434
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163197      0.0163773      0.0163761
Mexican peso                    0.0372596      0.0371898      0.0372142      0.0374409
New Zealand dollar               0.435783       0.435831        0.43812       0.438945
Norwegian krone                 0.0682827       0.068506      0.0685008      0.0685481
Omani rial                        1.97952        1.97974        1.98063
Peruvian sol                     0.206963       0.206943       0.207329
Philippine peso                 0.0131437      0.0131554      0.0131495       0.013135
Polish zloty                     0.193013       0.192858       0.191662       0.191221
Qatari riyal                     0.209101       0.209124       0.209217
Russian ruble                   0.0088577      0.0087867      0.0086337      0.0086395
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20299        0.20308
Singapore dollar                 0.568939       0.568705       0.571821       0.570924
South African rand              0.0413809      0.0413531      0.0413603      0.0415513
Swedish krona                   0.0716318       0.071692      0.0714641      0.0715411
Swiss franc                      0.849567        0.85023       0.846638       0.847682
Thai baht                       0.0225146      0.0226463      0.0227566       0.022665
Trinidadian dollar               0.112739       0.112704       0.114053
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20725       0.207273       0.207366
Uruguayan peso                  0.0178659      0.0178391      0.0177795
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

