WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 27, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Feb-25 25-Feb-25 24-Feb-25 21-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104885 0.104798 0.105091 0.105099 Euro 0.798194 0.799043 0.797039 0.797147 Japanese yen 0.0051124 0.0050683 0.0050843 U.K. pound 0.962597 0.963198 0.962639 0.96328 U.S. dollar 0.761127 0.761211 0.761551 0.761727 Algerian dinar 0.0056506 0.0056606 0.0056629 Australian dollar 0.481641 0.483445 0.485946 0.487277 Botswana pula 0.0551817 0.0552639 0.0553648 0.0553014 Brazilian real 0.131795 0.131759 0.133017 0.133587 Brunei dollar 0.568939 0.568705 0.571821 0.570924 Canadian dollar 0.5328 0.535361 0.536163 Chilean peso 0.0008089 0.0008038 0.000808 0.0008064 Czech koruna 0.0320016 0.0320402 0.0318188 0.0317757 Danish krone 0.10702 0.107118 0.106838 0.106873 Indian rupee 0.0087493 0.0087846 0.0087912 Israeli New Shekel 0.212843 0.212688 0.213559 0.213548 Korean won 0.000532 0.0005326 0.000531 0.0005292 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46936 Malaysian ringgit 0.172103 0.172473 0.173139 0.172434 Mauritian rupee 0.0163197 0.0163773 0.0163761 Mexican peso 0.0372596 0.0371898 0.0372142 0.0374409 New Zealand dollar 0.435783 0.435831 0.43812 0.438945 Norwegian krone 0.0682827 0.068506 0.0685008 0.0685481 Omani rial 1.97952 1.97974 1.98063 Peruvian sol 0.206963 0.206943 0.207329 Philippine peso 0.0131437 0.0131554 0.0131495 0.013135 Polish zloty 0.193013 0.192858 0.191662 0.191221 Qatari riyal 0.209101 0.209124 0.209217 Russian ruble 0.0088577 0.0087867 0.0086337 0.0086395 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20299 0.20308 Singapore dollar 0.568939 0.568705 0.571821 0.570924 South African rand 0.0413809 0.0413531 0.0413603 0.0415513 Swedish krona 0.0716318 0.071692 0.0714641 0.0715411 Swiss franc 0.849567 0.85023 0.846638 0.847682 Thai baht 0.0225146 0.0226463 0.0227566 0.022665 Trinidadian dollar 0.112739 0.112704 0.114053 U.A.E. dirham 0.20725 0.207273 0.207366 Uruguayan peso 0.0178659 0.0178391 0.0177795 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

