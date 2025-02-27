AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
TSX set for losses as trade tensions overshadow banks results

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 09:33pm

Canada’s main stock index struggled to find direction on Thursday as escalating global trade tensions fueled risk-aversion, with strong bank earnings failing to boost market sentiment.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.08% at 25,309.9, following three consecutive sessions of gain.

“Markets are going to be in very uncertain territory for some time here,” said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

“The main thing causing confusion is the worry over tariffs, particularly with respect to Canada and Mexico, but now also with the threatened tariffs on the European Union as well.”

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a month-long extension on new tariffs for Mexican and Canadian imports, potentially taking effect April 2.

He also suggested a 25% “reciprocal” tariff on European automobiles and other goods.

TSX rises as tech shares advance ahead of Nvidia results

Mining shares led the declines on the TSX, dropping 1.3% as gold prices fell more than 1% to their lowest level in over a week due to a firmer U.S. dollar.

The heavily-weighted financial sector fell 0.5%, despite strong quarterly results from three major Canadian banks.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada dropped 3.2%, TD Bank shed 0.5% and CIBC gained 0.8%, after each of them beat quarterly profit estimates on Thursday.

The technology sector dipped 0.5%, giving up the gains from the previous session.

Capping overall losses, energy stocks rose more than 1% as oil prices climbed 1.5% after Trump canceled Chevron’s Venezuela operations license, triggering supply concerns.

Utilities provider Superior Plus topped the benchmark index with a 10% rise, after it exceeded quarterly revenue estimates.

Shares of oil producer Veren rose 9% following better-than-expected quarterly results.

