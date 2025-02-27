AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed on Nvidia results, latest Trump tariff talk

Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 09:32pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Thursday following solid results from Nvidia as markets digested the latest tariff news from US President Donald Trump.

Nvidia reported a net income of $22 billion in the fourth quarter as it cited “amazing” demand for its Blackwell chip technology.

Analysts at UBS rated Nvidia’s numbers as “good enough” while other pundits called them mixed. Markets remain enthusiastic about the potential for AI to spur profit growth. Shares of Nvidia fell 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump reiterated that he would move ahead with large tariffs on Canada and Mexico next week after a month-long pause on these trade levies.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 43,639.52.

Nasdaq leads Wall St higher with spotlight on Nvidia results

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent to 5,961.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.3 percent to 19,017.41.

Among individual companies, Salesforce fell 4.0 percent on disappointment with the software company’s forecast.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks mixed on Nvidia results, latest Trump tariff talk

PTA conducted trials, market assessment for 5G, Senate panel told

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs in multiple sectors

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $21mn, now stand at $11.22bn

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Cabinet reshuffle: 27 new members join federal cabinet

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Bodies of 6 Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy repatriated

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Read more stories