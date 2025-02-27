US stocks mixed on Nvidia results, latest Trump tariff talk

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Thursday following solid results from Nvidia as markets digested the latest tariff news from US President Donald Trump.

Nvidia reported a net income of $22 billion in the fourth quarter as it cited “amazing” demand for its Blackwell chip technology.

Analysts at UBS rated Nvidia’s numbers as “good enough” while other pundits called them mixed. Markets remain enthusiastic about the potential for AI to spur profit growth. Shares of Nvidia fell 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, Trump reiterated that he would move ahead with large tariffs on Canada and Mexico next week after a month-long pause on these trade levies.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 43,639.52.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent to 5,961.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.3 percent to 19,017.41.

Among individual companies, Salesforce fell 4.0 percent on disappointment with the software company’s forecast.