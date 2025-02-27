AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Markets

Saudi bourse extends losses on weak earnings; ENBD lifts Dubai

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s stock market in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, extending losses for a third session amid a slowdown in corporate earnings, while top lender Emirates NBD helped the Dubai index.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1%, hit by a 1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank, while ACWA Power Company slid 2.7%.

ACWA Power on Tuesday reported annual profit ahead of analysts’ estimates but missed on revenue.

Elsewhere, Saudi Basic Industries Corp closed 3.1% lower, extending losses from the previous session when it reported a slightly wider loss in the fourth quarter.

However, Company for Cooperative Insurance rose 1.8%, after the insurer met analysts’ estimates.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.2%, helped by a 1.9% rise in Emirates NBD Bank (ENBD).

Earlier this week, ENBD, Dubai’s top lender, made a mandatory cash offer to buy Emirates Islamic Bank at 11.95 dirhams ($3.25) per share.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.3%, pressured by a 1.2% fall in ADNOC Gas.

Major Gulf markets mixed on lacklustre earnings

Separately, UAE investment platform 2PointZero is targeting a stock market listing in Abu Dhabi this year, CEO Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri said on Wednesday.

However, oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday as supply concerns resurfaced after U.S. President Donald Trump revoked a license granted to U.S. oil major Chevron to operate in Venezuela.

The Qatari index slipped 0.5%, hit by a 2.1% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 0.1%, with Commercial International Bank retreating 1.1%.

Meanwhile, Egypt will increase the minimum wage for public sector workers to 7,000 Egyptian pounds ($138.50) per month from July, aligning it with the private sector’s minimum wage established in early February, Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

Kuwait was closed for a public holiday.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     dropped 1% to 12,112
 Abu Dhabi        down 0.3% to 9,613
 Dubai            rose 0.2% to 5,361
 QATAR            fell 0.5% to 10,446
 EGYPT            lost 0.1% to 30,610
 BAHRAIN          added 0.1% to 1,960
 OMAN             rose 0.5% to 4,436
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

