President Zardari, PM Shehbaz welcome Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in Islamabad

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 27
|
279.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 27
|
279.55
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 27
|
149.29
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 27
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 27
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Feb 27
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 26
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 26
|
5,956.06
|
Nasdaq / Feb 26
|
19,075.26
|
Dow Jones / Feb 26
|
43,433.12
|
India Sensex / Feb 27
|
74,618.05
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 27
|
38,256.17
|
Hang Seng / Feb 27
|
23,684.71
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 27
|
8,724.87
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 27
|
22,560.14
|
France CAC40 / Feb 27
|
8,107.65
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 26
|
17,785
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 27
|
256.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 27
|
68.73
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 27
|
259,773
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 27
|
2,893.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 27
|
263.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 27
|
67.01
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Feb 27
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
8.37
▲ 1 (13.57%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Feb 27
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
8.60
▲ 1 (13.16%)
|
S.G.Power / Feb 27
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
10.10
▲ 1 (10.99%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Feb 27
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
11.97
▲ 1.09 (10.02%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Feb 27
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
60.23
▲ 5.48 (10.01%)
|
Arctic Textile / Feb 27
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
20.90
▲ 1.9 (10%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Feb 27
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
45.09
▲ 4.1 (10%)
|
S.S.Oil / Feb 27
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
80.30
▲ 7.3 (10%)
|
Redco Textile / Feb 27
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
21.36
▲ 1.94 (9.99%)
|
Sana Ind / Feb 27
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
27.47
▲ 2.33 (9.27%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Altern Energy / Feb 27
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
15.10
▼ -8.35 (-35.61%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Feb 27
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
8.50
▼ -1 (-10.53%)
|
First Tri-Star Mod. / Feb 27
First Tri-Star Modaraba(FTSM)
|
12.56
▼ -1.4 (-10.03%)
|
Dadex Eternit / Feb 27
Dadex Eternit Limited(DADX)
|
81.17
▼ -9.02 (-10%)
|
Bankislami Pak. / Feb 27
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
23.21
▼ -2.58 (-10%)
|
Mehmood Tex / Feb 27
Mehmood Textile Mills Limited(MEHT)
|
450.95
▼ -50.11 (-10%)
|
BF Biosciences / Feb 27
BF Biosciences Limited(BFBIO)
|
166.51
▼ -18.5 (-10%)
|
Ghandhara Tyre / Feb 27
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited(GTYR)
|
41.20
▼ -4.3 (-9.45%)
|
Universal Ins. / Feb 27
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
10.50
▼ -1.09 (-9.4%)
|
Sitara Energy / Feb 27
Sitara Energy Limited(SEL)
|
11
▼ -1 (-8.33%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 27
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
83,863,183
▲ 0.14
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 27
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
49,255,813
▼ -0.17
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 27
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
39,439,690
▼ -1.28
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Feb 27
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
35,904,237
▲ 0.03
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 27
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
25,286,993
▲ 0.11
|
Power Cement / Feb 27
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
25,109,889
▼ -0.2
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 27
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
20,527,070
▼ -0.36
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 27
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
20,195,455
▼ -0.01
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Feb 27
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
19,592,449
▼ -0.21
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 27
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
19,406,138
▲ 0.42
Comments