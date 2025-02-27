AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls on weak rival oils, bearish outlook

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 04:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures plunged on Thursday, snapping two sessions of gains, as weakness in rival oils and a bearish outlook from industry analysts weighed down the contract.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 96 ringgit, or 2.21%, to 4,509 ringgit ($1,015.31) a metric ton by the midday break.

“Chicago soyoil and Dalian palm oil are lower and in unison, Malaysian crude palm oil futures is reflecting the same,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Expectations of a production recovery in the second half of this year added pressure to the contract, he added.

A recovery in palm oil production and lower imports by rate-sensitive consumers are expected to drive prices lower in the coming months, even as top producer Indonesia boosts biodiesel consumption, industry analysts told a conference in Kuala Lumpur this week.

Palm oil rises on short covering

“However, anecdotal evidence suggests that the production for the first quarter of 2025 remains weak, heavy rain in East Malaysia is keeping production anaemic,” he said.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract was up 0.91%, while its palm oil contract dropped 1.09%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.22%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the February 1-25 period are estimated to drop by 2.7%, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. However, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated exports rose 1.2% month-on-month.

Palm oil looks neutral in the zone of 4,542 ringgit to 4,608 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil falls on weak rival oils, bearish outlook

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives guard of honour on his first visit to Pakistan

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Bodies of 6 Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy repatriated

Pakistan-Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off due to rain

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

OGDCL begins gas production from Dera Bugti’s Uch-36 well

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Read more stories