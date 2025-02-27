JabChaho launches high-end laundry and sneaker care in Karachi

Premium laundry and sneaker care startup JabChaho has entered Karachi’s high-end service industry, offering specialized care for luxury clothing and footwear.

The app-based service, which launched in 2024, is currently operational in upscale neighborhoods, including DHA, Clifton, and Bath Island, with plans to expand to Lahore and Islamabad by 2025.

In an interview with Business Recorder, JabChaho CEO Salim Karim highlighted the untapped market for premium textile and sneaker care in Pakistan.

“JabChaho aims to fill this gap by offering high-quality care for luxury clothing and sneakers,” he said.

Tech-driven convenience and expansion plans

JabChaho offers a seamless pick-and-drop service for laundry, ensuring convenience for customers in Karachi’s elite areas. For those outside the delivery zone, the company has launched an Experience Centre, providing walk-in services for laundry, sneaker cleaning, and tailoring repairs.

The startup has already amassed over 1,400 customers since its launch and is witnessing significant growth. Karim believes that JabChaho faces no direct competition, with comparable services only available at high-end hotels such as Marriott and Avari.

“There are outfits that cost over a million rupees and require extra care to maintain their softness and feel. Common laundry services often use harsh materials that make fabrics rough—like towels that lose their softness after washing. That won’t happen with us,” Karim explained.

JabChaho is now gearing up for fundraising to support its next phase of expansion, expected later this year. While Karim remained discreet about specific plans, he hinted at the startup’s ambition to enter additional service verticals, including delivery services.

A game-changer for sneaker enthusiasts

One of JabChaho’s standout offerings is its sneaker cleaning service, designed for enthusiasts who want to keep their footwear in pristine condition. The specialized service focuses on stain removal, sole restoration, and deep cleaning, ensuring sneakers look as good as new.

According to the startup, at the heart of its operations is its commitment to the science of textile and footwear care. The team uses advanced techniques and premium products to ensure fabric longevity and freshness, whether dealing with delicate silks, heavy-duty denims, or high-end sneakers.

A celebrity-backed brand

Adding to its growing credibility, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has endorsed JabChaho for its premium laundry services, boosting its brand presence in the luxury care segment.

With its tech-driven model, customer-centric approach, and expansion plans, JabChaho is positioning itself as a game-changer in Pakistan’s laundry and sneaker care industry.