London copper edges lower as dollar firms on US tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 01:10pm

NEW DELHI: London copper prices dipped on Thursday, tracking a firmer dollar as uncertainty lingered around US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged 0.5% lower to $9,416 a metric ton, as of 0356 GMT, after rising 0.2% on Wednesday.

The US dollar firmed above an 11-week trough as vague pledges from Trump to impose tariffs on Europe, and further delays to levies planned for Canada and Mexico stoked uncertainty.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“Looking ahead, March will be a tariff-packed period for the markets, as a hike in aluminum, steel and general “reciprocal” tariffs are all on deck,” said Marex consultant Edward Meir.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

“We sense further turbulence as these US tariff increases will almost certainly be matched by America’s trading partners, darkening global growth prospects.”

Among other metals, LME aluminium was down 0.3% to $2,624.5, LME zinc eased 0.07% at $2,810, nickel was flat at $15,580, lead lost 0.7% to $1,997, while tin fell 1.45% to $31,935.

SHFE aluminium was down 0.05% to 20,600 yuan ($2,834.15) a ton, SHFE copper eased 0.2% to 77,030 yuan, zinc slid 0.1% to 23,545 yuan, nickel gained 0.6% to 124,920 yuan, lead was up 0.3% to 17,195 yuan and tin dropped 3.6% to 254,140 yuan.

