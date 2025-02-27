AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FCCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FLYNG 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
HUBC 131.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 212.62 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (1.79%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.53%)
PRL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.86%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.76%)
SYM 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,982 Increased By 56.5 (0.47%)
BR30 36,046 Increased By 309.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 318.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,533 Increased By 132.2 (0.37%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls on weak rival oils, bearish outlook

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 12:35pm

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures plunged on Thursday, snapping two sessions of gain as weakness in rival oils and a bearish outlook from industry analysts weighed down the contract.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 96 ringgit, or 2.08%, to 4,515 ringgit ($1,016.43) a metric ton by midday break.

“Chicago soyoil and Dalian palm oil are lower and in unison Malaysian crude palm oil futures is reflecting the same,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. Expectation of a production recovery in the second half of this year added pressure to the contract, he added.

A recovery in palm oil production and lower imports by rate-sensitive consumers are expected to drive prices lower, chipping away at the premium of the tropical oil over rivals, even as top producer Indonesia boosts biodiesel production, industry analysts told a conference in Kuala Lumpur this week.

Malaysian palm oil likely to fall

“However, anecdotal evidence suggests that the production for the first quarter of 2025 remains weak, heavy rain in east Malaysia is keeping production anaemic,” he said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was up 0.71%, while its palm oil contract dropped 1.07%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.61%. Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the February 1-25 period are estimated to drop by 2.7%, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

However, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated exports rose 1.2% month-on-month. Palm oil looks neutral in the zone of 4,542 ringgit to 4,608 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil falls on weak rival oils, bearish outlook

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages, Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

Read more stories