AIRLINK 184.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
BOP 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FCCL 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
FLYNG 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
HUBC 131.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 14.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
MLCF 51.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
OGDC 213.25 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (2.09%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.71%)
PIAHCLA 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
POWER 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
PPL 176.11 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.88%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.53%)
SYM 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
WAVESAPP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,980 Increased By 54.4 (0.46%)
BR30 36,038 Increased By 301.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 114,231 Increased By 368.7 (0.32%)
KSE30 35,551 Increased By 150.4 (0.42%)
South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy up to 138,000 T corn

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 12:15pm

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Thursday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, February 27.

Arrival of the corn is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons, both in May. It is believed the corn was sought only from the United States, South America or South Africa, traders said.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around May 20.

Shipment is sought between April 17-May 6 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between March 28-April 16 from the US Gulf, between March 23-April 11 from South America, or between April 2-April 21 from South Africa.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival around May 30.

Shipment is sought between April 27-May 16 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between April 7-April 26 from the US Gulf, between April 2-April 21 from South America, or between April 12-May 1 from South Africa.

Sellers have the right to select the origin they will supply.

Corn slips further as funds liquidate long positions

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago May 2025 corn contract, traders said.

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group has also issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tons of feed corn closing on Thursday.

Traders said some Asian importers were purchasing ahead of possible market turbulence from the US Department of Agriculture’s annual Outlook Forum on Thursday, where early projections for US corn and soybean planting will be given.

