South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy up to 138,000 T corn

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Thursday. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, February 27.

Arrival of the corn is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons, both in May. It is believed the corn was sought only from the United States, South America or South Africa, traders said.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around May 20.

Shipment is sought between April 17-May 6 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between March 28-April 16 from the US Gulf, between March 23-April 11 from South America, or between April 2-April 21 from South Africa.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival around May 30.

Shipment is sought between April 27-May 16 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between April 7-April 26 from the US Gulf, between April 2-April 21 from South America, or between April 12-May 1 from South Africa.

Sellers have the right to select the origin they will supply.

Corn slips further as funds liquidate long positions

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago May 2025 corn contract, traders said.

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group has also issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tons of feed corn closing on Thursday.

Traders said some Asian importers were purchasing ahead of possible market turbulence from the US Department of Agriculture’s annual Outlook Forum on Thursday, where early projections for US corn and soybean planting will be given.