AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
FCCL 41.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FLYNG 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.17%)
OGDC 213.20 Increased By ▲ 4.32 (2.07%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.73%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.60 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.59%)
PRL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.76%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
SYM 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,983 Increased By 57.2 (0.48%)
BR30 36,053 Increased By 316.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 114,209 Increased By 346.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 35,550 Increased By 149.3 (0.42%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds; Advantest drops as Nvidia’s strong growth forecast fails to cheer

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 11:11am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday, rebounding from its declines in previous sessions, but gains were limited as chip company Advantest fell despite a strong growth forecast by its client Nvidia.

The Nikkei was up 0.15% at 38,198.96 by the midday break, while the broader Topix rose 0.49% to 2,729.63.

“Nvidia reported firm results but the market was not overjoyed,” said Yusuke Sakai, a senior trader at T&D Asset Management.

Japan’s Nikkei closes at three-month low as tech shares drag

“If the market had been more positive to Nvidia’s outcome, the US stock futures could have risen.

Their muted moves weighed on Japanese stocks,“ he said.

The market had been awaiting artificial intelligence chip-maker Nvidia’s earnings for a cue to lift the Nikkei, which touched a four-month low on Wednesday.

But chip-related stocks, key components for the index, were mixed as the market wanted to watch Nvidia’s performance later in the day, strategists said.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron trimmed early gains to rise 0.81%, providing the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, a supplier to Nvidia, erased early gains to fall 1.27%, weighing on the Nikkei the most. Chip-related firm Socionext jumped 7.47% to become the biggest gainer on the Nikkei.

Seven & I Holdings tanked 11.47% after the operator of convenience store chains said its founding Ito family could not secure the financing required for a $58 billion management buyout, and it would consider a rival offer from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Itochu jumped 5.55% after the trading firm said it had ended its consideration of participating in the Seven & I founding family’s buyout proposal.

Nissan Motor jumped 4.81% after a Bloomberg report said the automaker is considering replacing its CEO Makoto Uchida following a worsening in the Japanese automaker’s business performance and the collapse of talks to combine with Honda Motor.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rebounds; Advantest drops as Nvidia’s strong growth forecast fails to cheer

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages, Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

Read more stories