AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.95%)
FCCL 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 209.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.15%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
PPL 173.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.25%)
PRL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
SYM 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,955 Increased By 30 (0.25%)
BR30 35,826 Increased By 89.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,008 Increased By 145.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 35,434 Increased By 33.3 (0.09%)
India’s benchmarks set to open little changed

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 08:33am

India’s benchmark indexes are set for a muted opening on Thursday, tracking other Asian markets, with the monthly derivatives expiry expected to spur volatility in the session.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,594 as of 08:17 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open near Tuesday’s close of 22,547.55.

Indian equities ended little changed on Tuesday, after five days of losses, ahead of a local holiday on Wednesday and expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday.

The Nifty 50’s February derivatives contracts expiry on the day may result in some choppy trades as investors will either close their positions or roll them over to the March series.

Domestic equities have been under pressure over the last few months, with the benchmark Nifty 50 set for its fifth consecutive month of losses - the longest streak since 1996.

Both indexes are down about 14% and 13%, respectively, from the record highs hit in September 2024.

Concerns over slowing economic and earnings growth, U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and persistent foreign outflows are pressuring the market.

Foreign investors offloaded Indian shares worth 35.29 billion rupees ($405.17 million) on Tuesday, provisional data showed, pushing the total outflows to $12.82 billion in 2025 so far.

Indian shares slide as foreign sell-off weigh

Heavy-weight financials will be in focus after the Reserve Bank of India partially dialled back strict loan rules for micro-credit and non-bank lenders.

Asian markets were little changed in early trades, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan up 0.1%, after Trump’s fresh tariff threats and a neutral response to Nvidia’s earnings.

Indian stocks

