AIRLINK 184.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.13%)
BOP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
FCCL 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.89%)
OGDC 209.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
POWER 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PRL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.14%)
SYM 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,955 Increased By 30 (0.25%)
BR30 35,826 Increased By 89.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,008 Increased By 145.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 35,434 Increased By 33.3 (0.09%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to see slight relief following selloff; drop in US yields help

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 08:27am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee, having suffered its worst day in three weeks in the previous session, is poised to open marginally higher on Thursday helped by a fall in U.S. yields and a range-bound dollar.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 87.14-87.16 to the U.S. dollar compared with 87.21 on Tuesday. Indian financial markets were closed on Wednesday.

The rupee dropped 0.6% in the previous session on the back of dollar demand tied to the expiry of derivatives contract, according to bankers.

The Reserve Bank of India had to step in to support the currency.

After Tuesday’s “decent” decline, “it would be normal to see a bit of hesitancy” to push the rupee further down, a currency trader at a bank said.

“Having said that, the direction is very apparent and we should see 87.50 shortly,” he said.

The rupee will take mild comfort from the ongoing rally in the U.S. Treasuries, which pushed the 10-year yield to the lowest in more than two months on Tuesday.

The 10-year yield is now 50 basis points off the January highs and near the pre-U.S. election level.

Indian rupee little changed

Signs of deceleration in the U.S. economy and uncertainty about President Donald Trump’s tariffs have prompted investors to pile into U.S. Treasuries.

Trump on Wednesday rekindled hopes for yet another one-month pause on new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, saying they could take effect on April 2.

The market has reduced tariff-related risk premium for now, MUFG Bank said in a note. The bank reckons the market is “currently underpricing the risk of more U.S. tariff actions in the coming months.”

The dollar index is well off its recent peak amid the drop in U.S. yields.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to see slight relief following selloff; drop in US yields help

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories