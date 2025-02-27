AIRLINK 184.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FCCL 41.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
FFL 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
FLYNG 26.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
HUBC 131.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.52%)
OGDC 210.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.58%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.07%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
PIBTL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.8%)
PRL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
SEARL 95.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.65%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.11%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 11,966 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,875 Increased By 138.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 114,269 Increased By 407.2 (0.36%)
KSE30 35,509 Increased By 107.8 (0.3%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-27

Addressing challenges: LCCI demands private sector’s role in policymaking processes

Recorder Report Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 09:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has demanded private sector’s inclusion in policy-making, representation in boards and standing committees of the Senate and National Assembly to address Pakistan’s economic challenges and unlock sustainable growth.

“As the backbone of the economy, the private sector brings innovation, efficiency, and practical insights that are essential for crafting effective economic policies”, said President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said in a statement.

They said that no one could deny the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector stakeholders. The inclusion of the private sector in policy-making is not just a recommendation; it is a necessity.

The private sector understands the ground realities of business, investment, and market dynamics. Their input can help shape policies that are pragmatic, forward-looking, and aligned with the needs of the economy.

The LCCI office-bearers said that involving private sector representatives in key decision-making forums will lead to policies that foster a conducive business environment, attract foreign investment, and stimulate job creation. They also stressed the need for regular consultations between policymakers and industry leaders to ensure that economic strategies are responsive to emerging challenges and opportunities.

They added that the key areas where private sector involvement can make a significant impact include Tax Reforms, Trade Policies, Ease of Doing Business and Industrial Growth.

They said that it would simplifying tax structures and reducing compliance burdens to encourage formalization and growth of businesses, would developing export-oriented strategies to enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness in global markets, streamline regulatory processes to attract both local and foreign investors and promote sector-specific policies to boost manufacturing, agriculture, and technology-driven industries.

Mian Abuzar Shad, Engineer Khalid Usman and Shahid Nazir Chaudhry also called for the establishment of a permanent consultative mechanism between the government and private sector stakeholders to ensure continuous dialogue and collaboration.

They said that a collaborative approach will not only address immediate economic issues but also lay the foundation for long-term prosperity.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to work closely with the government and other stakeholders to drive economic development and create a brighter future for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

private sector LCCI

Comments

200 characters

Addressing challenges: LCCI demands private sector’s role in policymaking processes

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories