AIRLINK 184.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.99%)
FCCL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
OGDC 210.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.58%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
PIBTL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.8%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.58%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.14%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 11,966 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,875 Increased By 138.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 114,269 Increased By 407.2 (0.36%)
KSE30 35,509 Increased By 107.8 (0.3%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-27

Iron ore dips on Chinese steel export concerns

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:44am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices weakened for a third straight session on Wednesday, weighed by a dampening outlook for Chinese steel exports and rising trade tensions between the US and top consumer China.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.61% lower at 815 yuan ($112.29) a metric ton, as of 0301 GMT. The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.3% higher at $106.35 a ton.

US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum last week aiming to step up restrictions on Chinese investment in strategic areas, causing Chinese equities to stumble on Tuesday. Due to additional levies imposed by Vietnam and South Korea, China’s direct steel exports will be affected, putting pressure on prices, said Chinese consultancy Hexun Futures in a note.

Vietnam announced last week that it will impose a temporary anti-dumping levy on some steel products from China, while South Korea has provisionally imposed tariffs on Chinese steel plate imports. Still, the US dollar sagged near an 11-week low against its major peers on Wednesday. A weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Steel mills have resumed production, increasing demand for raw material replenishment, added Hexun.

In China, daily crude steel production of key steel enterprises logged a monthly increase of 0.8% to 2.151 million tons, while daily average steel production grew 4.2% on-month to 2.037 million tons, said Chinese consultancy Lange Steel, citing statistics from the China Iron and Steel Industry Association. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE posted marginal losses, with coking coal and coke down 0.46% and 0.33%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded sideways. Rebar edged up 0.76% and hot-rolled coil gained 1%, while stainless steel dipped 0.53% and wire rod ticked down 0.06%.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore dips on Chinese steel export concerns

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories